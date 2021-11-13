Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,334,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 399,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,760,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 125,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barclays by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.