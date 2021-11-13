Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

