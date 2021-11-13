Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

