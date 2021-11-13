Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. 1,141,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 52.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 230,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Curis by 48.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Curis by 123.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 3,334.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

