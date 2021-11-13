Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.