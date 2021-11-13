Custom Truck One Source, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 470,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

