CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.