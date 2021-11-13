CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,855. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.