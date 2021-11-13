CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $14.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CBAY stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

