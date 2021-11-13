Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Cytosorbents worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CTSO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

