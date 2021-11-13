DA Davidson Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $46.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.49. 1,136,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,643. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock worth $46,100,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.