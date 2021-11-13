DAD (DAD) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. DAD has a market capitalization of $76.31 million and $1.07 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00225904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004136 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

