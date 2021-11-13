Dafna Sharir Sells 2,265 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ORA stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
