Dafna Sharir Sells 2,265 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

