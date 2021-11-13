Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.64 ($112.52).

Daimler stock opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 12-month high of €88.65 ($104.29). The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

