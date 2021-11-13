Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAC. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. Danaos has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

