DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $19,435.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.00366434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,610,310,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

