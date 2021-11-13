Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $91.00 at Stephens

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

