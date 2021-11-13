Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDOG opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $197.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Datadog by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

