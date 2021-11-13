Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.10.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock worth $385,608,069. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.