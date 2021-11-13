Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million-$995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.44 million.Datadog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.03. 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock valued at $385,608,069. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

