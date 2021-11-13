Datum Reaches Market Cap of $863,076.84 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Datum has a market cap of $863,076.84 and $11,695.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

