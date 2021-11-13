DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend of $3.03

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 3.0295 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

