DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

DBSDY opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

