DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $490,250.97 and approximately $2,389.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

