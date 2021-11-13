Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.85 and the lowest is $7.59. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $8.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

DECK stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.35. 275,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.24. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $241.24 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

