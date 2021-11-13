DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Tops $560,180.96

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $560,180.96 and approximately $214.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,696,233 coins and its circulating supply is 22,722,864 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.