DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,676,860.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80027692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00098393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.53 or 0.07202473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.57 or 0.99852719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,854,650 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

