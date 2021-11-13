Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $45.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DH. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,205,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,731,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

