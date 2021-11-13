Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.