Deri Protocol Trading Up 61.8% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $23.94 million and $5.32 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

