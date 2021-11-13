Desjardins Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRETF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of DRETF opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.8089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

