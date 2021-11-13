Desjardins Lowers Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

STLJF opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

