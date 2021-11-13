Desjardins Weighs in on H2O Innovation Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.90 million.

HEO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVE HEO opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a market cap of C$224.76 million and a P/E ratio of 77.65. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

