Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.