Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.