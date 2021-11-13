Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $10.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 983,608 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.