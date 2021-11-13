Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $120.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $106.44.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

