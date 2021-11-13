Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

