Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.