Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target at DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

DTE stock opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

