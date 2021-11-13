DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.55

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 157190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

