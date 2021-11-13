DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRH. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 62,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

