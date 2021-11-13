DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($22.15).

DIC opened at €15.44 ($18.16) on Friday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.37 and a 200-day moving average of €15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

