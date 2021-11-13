DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.77 EPS

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 90,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,707. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.