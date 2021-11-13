DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 8.95, but opened at 9.48. DiDi Global shares last traded at 8.75, with a volume of 414,563 shares.
Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of 8.34.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
