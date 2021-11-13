DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Tops $34.60 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $68,661.86 or 1.06785890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and approximately $118,022.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.