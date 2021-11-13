Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.06.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 116,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.