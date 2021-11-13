Diligence Tops One Day Trading Volume of $213.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $6,897.08 and approximately $213.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005149 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

