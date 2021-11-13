Dock Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Dock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and approximately $72.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dock has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00366965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00227522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,969,521 coins and its circulating supply is 731,237,816 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

