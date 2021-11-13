Doki Doki Finance Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $55,670.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $44.96 or 0.00069918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00222889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

DOKI is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

