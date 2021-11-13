Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

